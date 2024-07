Etiopia, oltre 1.320 bimbi a rischio dopo una settimana di frane

epa11494084 Relatives of the victims of a landslide gather on the accident site in the Kencho Sacha Gozdi district, Gofa Zone, southern Ethiopia, 24 July 2024. The number of victims reached at least 229, comprising 148 men and 81 women, after a landslide caused by heavy rains hit Ethiopia's Gofa Zone on 22 July, according to local officials. EPA/STRINGER -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE