Espulsa da aula Strasburgo eurodeputata ultradestra rumena
epa11483414 Romanian Member of the European Parliament Diana Iovanovici-Sosoaca (C) reacts during a plenary session debate at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 17 July 2024. The first session of the new European Parliament opened on 16 July, with MEPs due to elect their president and vice-presidents for the next two and a half years. Roberta Metsola was re-elected as President of the European Parliament until 2027, with 562 votes in the first round. The EU Parliament's session runs from 16 until 19 July 2024. EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
ROMA, 18 LUG - E' stata accompagnata fuori dall'emiciclo di Strasburgo dagli usceri l'eurodeputata del partito di ultradestra rumeno Sos Romania, Diana Iovanovici-Șoșoacă, dopo che ha interrotto più volte il discorso della leader liberale Valerie Hayer, indossando una museruola e mostrando due icona sacre al grido di "noi crediamo in Dio".
