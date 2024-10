Espone striscione 'stop genocide',apicoltore multato in Brianza

epa11616670 A member of the 'People in Solidarity with Palestinians' group holds a placard during a rally held under the slogan 'Stop Genocide Now' near the Israeli embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 21 September 2024. More than 41,000 Palestinians and over 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN