Esplosioni e incendi in aeroporto militare russo in Crimea
ROMA, 17 APR - Il gruppo di monitoraggio Crimean Wind rende noto che nella notte ci sono state esplosioni e vasti incendi dentro e vicino l'aeroporto militare russo di Dzhankoy, in Crimea, penisola annessa unilateralmente da Mosca dieci anni fa. I media ucraini mostrano l'immagine delle fiamme nell'aeroporto postata da Crimean Wind. Secondo i residenti, le esplosioni sono avvenute prima che fosse annunciato l'allarme aereo. "Il satellite VIIRS/Suomi NPP ha registrato sei focolai di potenti incendi presso l'aeroporto militare russo di Dzhankoya. L'ora della ripresa era alle 3,41, ora di Mosca", afferma Crimean Wind.
