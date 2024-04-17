Esplosioni e incendi in aeroporto militare russo in Crimea

epa10598084 A still image taken from a handout video made available by the Governor of Sevastopol's Telegram channel shows firefighters deployed to extinguish a fire at an oil depot in Sevastopol, Crimea, 29 April 2023. The Governor of Sevastopol confirmed that a fuel tank caught fire in the Sevastopol port area in the morning of 29 April, and that, according to preliminary information, the fire occurred following an unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) strike. The fire covered an area of â€‹â€‹about 1,000 square meters. No casualties were reported. EPA/SEVASTOPOL GOVERNOR TELEGRAM HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES