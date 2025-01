Esplode un'autocisterna in Nigeria, almeno 70 morti

epa08500844 Firefighters spray water to extinguish a fire at the site of an accident after multiple fuel tankers spilled their cargo on a bridge along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Lagos, Nigeria, 21 June 2020. Two people were reported dead in the overnight fire involving multiple fuel tankers. Oil tanker accident is a common phenomenon in a city of about 21 million people. EPA/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE