Esercito Usa,uccisi 15 membri dell'Isis in un raid in Iraq

epa11135159 Iraqi security forces remove a burnt out truck that was targeted by a US drone strike at Mashtal district, eastern Baghdad, Iraq, 08 February 2024. The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that on late 07 February its forces conducted a 'unilateral strike' in Iraq targeting a leader of the pro-Iran Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in response to attacks on US service members. EPA/AHMED JALIL