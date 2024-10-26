Giornale di Brescia
Esercito Iran, 'due soldati uccisi nell'attacco israeliano'

epa11683860 A general view of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, early 26 October 2024. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari stated on 25 October that the 'Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran'. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
epa11683860 A general view of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, early 26 October 2024. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari stated on 25 October that the 'Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran'. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA

TEHERAN, 26 OTT - L'esercito iraniano ha annunciato in una nota che due suoi soldati sono stati uccisi durante l'attacco israeliano all'Iran.

