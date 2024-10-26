Esercito Iran, 'due soldati uccisi nell'attacco israeliano'
epa11683860 A general view of the capital city of Tehran, Iran, early 26 October 2024. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari stated on 25 October that the 'Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran'. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
AA
TEHERAN, 26 OTT - L'esercito iraniano ha annunciato in una nota che due suoi soldati sono stati uccisi durante l'attacco israeliano all'Iran.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Condividi l'articolo
Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato
Argomenti