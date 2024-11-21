Giornale di Brescia
Abbonati
Italia e Estero

Erutta un vulcano in Islanda, è il settimo in un anno

epa11037005 Onlookers gather to watch the lava flow after a volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland, 19 December 2023. The start of a volcanic eruption was announced by Iceland's Meteorological Office on 18 December night after weeks of intense earthquake activity in the area. EPA/ANTON BRINK
epa11037005 Onlookers gather to watch the lava flow after a volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, Reykjanes peninsula, Iceland, 19 December 2023. The start of a volcanic eruption was announced by Iceland's Meteorological Office on 18 December night after weeks of intense earthquake activity in the area. EPA/ANTON BRINK
AA

REJKJAVIK, 21 NOV - Un vulcano ha eruttato nella notte tra mercoledì e giovedì sulla penisola di Reykjanes, nel sud-ovest dell'Islanda, ed è il settimo dallo scorso dicembre, secondo quanto hanno annunciato i servizi meteorologici. "Un'eruzione è iniziata a Sundhnúkagígar, vicino a Stóra Skógfell alle 23:14 gmt", ha dichiarato l'Ufficio meteorologico islandese in una nota, le 0.14 in Italia.

Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia

Condividi l'articolo

Iscriviti al canale WhatsApp del GdB e resta aggiornato

Argomenti
REJKJAVIK

Suggeriti per te