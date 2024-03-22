Erdogan, 'Dio possa distruggere Netanyahu'
epa11101569 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looks on during a press conference with Iranian president after their meeting at the presidential palace in Ankara, Turkey, 24 January 2024. EPA/NECATI SAVAS
AA
ISTANBUL, 22 MAR - "Affidiamo al nostro Signore una certa persona chiamata (Benjamin) Netanyahu. Possa Dio distruggerlo e renderlo miserabile". Lo ha affermato il presidente turco Recep Tayyip Erdogan, come riporta Yeni Safak.
