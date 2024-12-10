Erdogan all'Ue, 'pianificato il rimpatrio dei siriani'
epa11766499 Syrians wait to cross into Syria from Turkey at the Cilvegozu Border Gate in Reyhanli district of Hatay, Turkey, 09 December 2024. On 09 December 2024, the Political Affairs Department of the Syrian Salvation government called for all refugees outside Syria to return. Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad,' as well as the release of all the prisoners. The rebels also urged the Syrian armed forces to leave Syrian public institutions, which will stay under the control of the outgoing Syrian prime minister until the official handover ceremony. EPA/KAZIM KIZIL
AA
ISTANBUL, 10 DIC - Il presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ha affermato che "il processo di rimpatrio volontario dei siriani è stato pianificato e che i lavori per la ricostruzione della Siria accelereranno il rimpatrio" durante una telefonata con la presidente della Commissione europea, Ursula Von Der Leyen. Lo riferisce Anadolu. Il ministro dell'Interno turco, Ali Yerlikaya, ha dichiarato oggi che Ankara può gestire il rimpatrio di 20mila siriani al giorno. Attualmente si trovano in Turchia 2 milioni e 936mila rifugiati dalla Siria.
