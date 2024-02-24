Eliseo, Macron non partecipa al G7, al suo posto Séjourné

epa11177090 French President Emmanuel Macron (C) takes part in a discussion with French farmers at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre, on the day of the opening of the 60th International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture), next to France's Minister for Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Marc Fesneau (L) and France's Deputy Minister for Agriculture and Food Sovereignty Agnes Pannier-Runacher (2-L), in Paris, France, 24 February 2024. Farmers across Europe have been protesting for weeks over what they say are excessively restrictive environmental rules, competition from cheap imports from outside the European Union, and low incomes. EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN / POOL MAXPPP OUT