Elezioni in Venezuela, votanti in Argentina intonano l'inno

epa11502204 Venezuelans with Spanish residency attend to vote in presidential elections at the Venezuelan consulate in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary islands, Spain, 28 July 2024. The Venezuelan consulate in Santa Cruz de Tenerife is the only point in the Canary Islands where Venezuelans residing in the islands can vote. Venezuela is holding its Presidential elections on 28 July. EPA/MIGUEL BARRETO