El Salvador, approvata 25/a proroga dello stato di emergenza

epa11268400 A person carries a cross with the words 'torture, threats, arbitrary detentions' written on it during a march to demand the release of their relatives allegedly arbitrarily detained two years after the implementation of an emergency regime, in San Salvador, El Salvador, 09 April 2024. El Salvador has been under a state of emergency regime since March 2022 after an escalation of homicides in the country. EPA/RODRIGO SURA