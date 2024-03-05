Egitto, trattative su Gaza proseguono, domani nuovo round
epa11200324 A handout photo made available by the press office of the Arab League shows Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit (R) and Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan (L) at a meeting at Arab League building in Cairo, Egypt, 05 March 2024. The Arab League meets in Cairo for the 161st session of its council. EPA/ARAB LEAGUE PRESS OFFICE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
IL CAIRO, 05 MAR - Una fonte egiziana di alto livello ha detto alla tv di Stato al Qahera che "proseguono le trattative al Cairo per raggiungere una tregua nella Striscia di Gaza e domani si terrà un nuovo round tra le parti".
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti