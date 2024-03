Egitto condanna a morte i vertici dei Fratelli musulmani

epa04713388 Head of the Muslim Brotherhood group, Mohammed Badie, stands at a court wearing the red uniform of a prisoner sentenced to death, during a trial session, in Cairo, Egypt, 20 April 2015. Death sentences were handed down to 14 senior Muslim Brotherhood leaders - including the head of the outlawed group, Mohammed Badie - by an Egyptian court on 11 April, the latest mass verdict against members of the group. The Cairo Criminal Court charged the convicts with inciting chaos in the country in 2013 following a deadly police break-up of two Islamist protest camps in Cairo. EPA/MAHMOUD ABDUL GHANI / ALMASRY ALYOUM EGYPT OUT