++ Ecdc, casi morbillo in aumento in Ue,7 morti a inizio anno ++

epa10095004 Schoolchildren receive an injection of the Measles and Rubella vaccine during a vaccination program drive for school children in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, 28 July 2022. The Indonesian Ministry of Health has launched the 2022 National Child Immunization Month (BIAN) as a vaccination program for Indonesian children to boost routine immunization coverage for children which were decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on data from the Ministry of Health, there are 1.7 million Indonesian children who have not received complete basic immunization during the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA/HOTLI SIMANJUNTAK