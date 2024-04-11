E' morto O.J. Simpson, aveva 76 anni
NEW YORK, 11 APR - E' morto l'ex giocatore di football americano O.J. Simpson dopo una battaglia contro il cancro. Aveva 76 anni. Lo riporta Tmz citando la famiglia.
