E' morto O.J. Simpson, aveva 76 anni

epa03703675 O.J. Simpson listens as his defense attorney, Ozzie Fumo, questions witness David Cook during an evidentiary hearing in Clark County District Court, in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 16 May 2013. Simpson, who is currently serving a nine to 33-year sentence in state prison as a result of his October 2008 conviction for armed robbery and kidnapping charges, is using a writ of habeas corpus, to seek a new trial, claiming he had such bad representation that his conviction should be reversed. EPA/JULIE JACOBSON / POOL