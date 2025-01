E' morto il primo malato grave di aviaria negli Usa

epa10459063 A flock of snow geese takes off from the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area near Kleinfeltersville, Pennsylvania, USA, 10 February 2023. A new strain of the virulent H5N1 bird flu virus is spreading through snow geese flocks in the US. Though the new variant of avian influenza is not currently a threat to humans, scientists are concerned about its recent spread to raccoons, skunks, and other mammals. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO