Durov accusato anche di violenza su uno dei suoi figli

epa08967948 A photo illustration shows the logo of social media messaging application Telegram on a computer and on a mobile telephone screen, in Paris, France, 27 January 2021. The popular application (app) Whatsapp has faced backlash after announcing on 04 January a change to its privacy policy under which users widely interpreted that personal information would be shared with the app's parent company, Facebook. Although the policy change allegedly was only to affect interactions with business accounts, it prompted millions of users to migrate to rival messaging applications such as Signal and Telegram. EPA/IAN LANGSDON