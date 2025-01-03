Due repubblicani cambiano il loro voto, Johnson rieletto speaker
epa11803964 Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (C) smiles on the House floor after being nominated as a candidate for the next speakership at the start of the 119th Congress in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 03 January 2025. The US House of Representatives begins its 119th session with an election for the next Speaker of the House, followed by a swearing-in for all members. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO
WASHINGTON, 03 GEN - Con una decisione a sorpresa, quando ormai molti media anche internazionali avevano dato per chiusa la votazione, due repubblicani hanno cambiato il loro voto consentendo a Mike Johnson di essere rieletto speaker della Camera Usa al primo colpo.
