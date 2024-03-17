Due molotov contro l'ambasciata russa in Moldavia
epa11225346 A Carabineri officer (R) stands guard, unaware that a man (L) wearing a mask is throwing a handmade molotov cocktail towards the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, during Russian presidential elections, in Moldova, 17 March 2024. The Russian Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections for 17 March 2024. Voting will last three days: March 15, 16 and 17. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. EPA/DUMITRU DORU
AA
MOSCA, 17 MAR - Una persona ha lanciato due bottiglie molotov contro l'ambasciata russa a Chisinau, in Moldavia, dove erano in corso le operazioni di voto per le presidenziali. "Due bottiglie molotov sono state lanciate nel cortile dell'ambasciata, l'aggressore è stato arrestato dalle forze dell'ordine", ha detto alla Tass il portavoce della missione diplomatica, Anatoly Loshakov.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti