Due molotov contro l'ambasciata russa in Moldavia

epa11225346 A Carabineri officer (R) stands guard, unaware that a man (L) wearing a mask is throwing a handmade molotov cocktail towards the Russian Embassy in Chisinau, during Russian presidential elections, in Moldova, 17 March 2024. The Russian Federation Council has scheduled presidential elections for 17 March 2024. Voting will last three days: March 15, 16 and 17. Four candidates registered by the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation are vying for the post of head of state: Leonid Slutsky, Nikolai Kharitonov, Vladislav Davankov and Vladimir Putin. EPA/DUMITRU DORU