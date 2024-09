Due donne in Gb accusano Andrew Tate di stupro e violenze

epa11584417 Former professional kickboxer and social media influencer Andrew Tate (R) and his brother Tristan (L) walk outside the Bucharest Appeal Court following a pre-trial hearing, in Bucharest, Romania, 04 September 2024. Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were arrested on 29 December 2022 as a result of the DIICOT (Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism) inquiry on charges of human trafficking and intention to form an organized crime group. Romanian police stated that the two brothers and their associates coerced victims for creating a paid pornography service for social media platforms. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT