Due detenuti suicidi, uno a Venezia e l'altro a Cagliari

epa11235258 Former interim president Jeanine Anez looks out from her prison cell at Miraflores Women's Guidance Center in La Paz, Bolivia, 21 March 2024. The former interim president of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez (2019-2020), could not attend her mother's funeral, who died in Santa Cruz, due to bureaucratic obstacles that prevented her temporary release from the prison where she has been held since 2021 despite having a judicial permit. EPA/STRINGER