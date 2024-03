Due astronaute della Nasa votano alle primarie Usa dallo spazio

epa10862012 Expedition 70-71 to the International Space Station (ISS) crew member, NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, inspects her space suit prior to the launch of the Soyuz 2.1a booster rocket with Soyuz MS-24 spacecraft at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, 15 September 2023. Expedition 70-71 crewmembers, Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko, Nikolai Chub and NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara, are scheduled to launch on the Soyuz MS-24 to the International Space Station (ISS) on 15 September 2023. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV