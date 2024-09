Droni russi su Kiev, detriti su un asilo e su palazzi

epa11099780 Ukrainian rescuers work on the site of a rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 23 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least eight persons were killed and more than 60 were injured in Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv on 23 January, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. Russian forces launched air strikes targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv on 23 January, Ukrainian authorities said. EPA/YAKIV LIASHENKO