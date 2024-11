Droni russi su Kiev, a fuoco un edificio residenziale

epa11691950 People stand near the site of an overnight drone attack on a residential area in the Solomyansk district of Kyiv, Ukraine, 30 October 2024. At least nine people were injured when debris of a downed drone fell on a residential building following a drone attack, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) reported. According to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, Russian troops launched an overnight attack with 62 'Shahed' unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) across Ukraine. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO