Drone esplode sul centro di Tel Aviv, un morto e feriti

epa11333833 Police spray protesters with a water cannon as people attend a rally calling the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and for the government to step down, near the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, 11 May 2024. According to data released by the Israel Defense Forces, 133 Israelis were still being held in Gaza after being kidnaped in the 07 October 2023 Hamas attack in Israel. EPA/ATEF SAFADI