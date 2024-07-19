Drone esplode sul centro di Tel Aviv, un morto e feriti
epa11333833 Police spray protesters with a water cannon as people attend a rally calling the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, and for the government to step down, near the Kirya in Tel Aviv, Israel, 11 May 2024. According to data released by the Israel Defense Forces, 133 Israelis were still being held in Gaza after being kidnaped in the 07 October 2023 Hamas attack in Israel. EPA/ATEF SAFADI
AA
TEL AVIV, 19 LUG - Un drone ha colpito il centro di Tel Aviv uccidendo un uomo e ferendo altre persone a pochi metri dall'ambasciata americana, le sirene di allarme non sono scattate. Le forze di difesa israeliane confermano che un 'bersaglio aereo' è esploso a Tel Aviv. Il portavoce militare dei militanti Houthi dello Yemen ha dichiarato su X che il gruppo rivelerà i dettagli di un'operazione militare che ha preso di mira Tel Aviv.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti