Drone colpisce un deposito di carburanti a Orel, in Russia

epa10776529 A Rosgvardiya officer reacts at the site of a damaged building following a reported drone attack in Moscow, Russia, 30 July 2023. The Russian Ministry of Defense on 30 July accused Ukraine of carrying out an attack with three unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) against facilities in Moscow, adding that the attack was foiled and the three UAVs 'were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and crashed' leaving no casualties. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV