Drammatico appello di Zelensky, 'stiamo finendo i missili'
epa11180975 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Forum 'Ukraine. Year 2024' in Kyiv, Ukraine, 25 February 2024. According to the Presidential Office, the main topics of the forum are the achievement of Ukrainian goals in the war, the development of the Ukrainian Defense and Security Forces, the operation of the Ukrainian defense-industrial complex, ensuring economic growth and Ukraineâ€™s integration into the world markets, the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, security commitments for Ukraine, and the protection of people. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
ROMA, 07 APR - "La difesa aerea si sta esaurendo, se i russi continuano a colpire l'Ucraina ogni giorno come hanno fatto nell'ultimo mese, potremmo rimanere senza missili, e i nostri partner lo sanno". Lo ha detto ieri sera alla tv nazionale Volodymyr Zelensky, lanciando il più drammatico avvertimento dopo settimane di incessanti attacchi dell'esercito del Cremlino. Il presidente ucraino ha aggiunto che è necessario mobilitare 300 mila persone entro il primo giugno, ma non è sicuro che si riuscirà a farlo. "Il presidente Erdogan vuole mediare, ma la Turchia da sola non basta come mediatore", ha aggiunto.
