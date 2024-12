Dopo un anno di governo, Milei mantiene il sostegno popolare

epaselect epa11757833 Argentina's president, Javier Milie, greets during the Conservative Action Political Conference (CPAC) in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 04 December 2024. Milei brought together during CPAC the referents of the extreme right in America and Spain, among them, the former president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro; the president of Vox, the Spanish Santiago Abascal; and Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of US President-elect Donald Trump. EPA/JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI