Dopo i guasti informatici Wizz Air rimborsa il 120%
epaselect epa11487729 A message informs passengers in the departure hall at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, 19 July 2024, as companies and institutions around the world have been hit by a major global IT outage. At Budapest Airport, Eurowings, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines and Wizz Air flights have been affected due to disruptions to the passenger check-in system, causing flight delays and longer wait times. Several airlines have switched to manual passenger check-in at the airport. Companies and institutions around the world have been affected on 19 July by a major computer outage in systems running Microsoft Windows linked to a faulty CrowdStrike cyber-security software update. According to CrowdStrikeâ€™s CEO, the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. EPA/ZOLTAN MATHE HUNGARY OUT
AA
TRIESTE, 20 LUG - Dopo il blackout dei sistemi aeroportuali a livello mondiale di ieri, la compagnia aerea Wizz Air ha deciso di erogare automaticamente un rimborso del 120 per cento in credito ai passeggeri i cui voli sono stati cancellati entro 24 ore dalla partenza programmata. La compagnia ha specificato che se un cliente desidera prenotare nuovamente il proprio volo invece di ricevere il risarcimento può specificarlo al call center, sito o applicazione.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti