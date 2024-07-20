Dopo i guasti informatici Wizz Air rimborsa il 120%

epaselect epa11487729 A message informs passengers in the departure hall at Liszt Ferenc International Airport in Budapest, Hungary, 19 July 2024, as companies and institutions around the world have been hit by a major global IT outage. At Budapest Airport, Eurowings, Ryanair, Turkish Airlines and Wizz Air flights have been affected due to disruptions to the passenger check-in system, causing flight delays and longer wait times. Several airlines have switched to manual passenger check-in at the airport. Companies and institutions around the world have been affected on 19 July by a major computer outage in systems running Microsoft Windows linked to a faulty CrowdStrike cyber-security software update. According to CrowdStrikeâ€™s CEO, the issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. EPA/ZOLTAN MATHE HUNGARY OUT