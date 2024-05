Donna sparì in crociera, marito condannato a 26 anni

epa11256675 A general view of MSC Armonia cruise ship docked at the port in Barcelona, northeastern Spain, 03 April 2024. Some 69 Bolivian passengers on board the ship have no valid visa papers to enter the Schengen area, so they were denied the right to disembark. According to official sources, the Spanish police think their ID documents are fake. The ship departed from Brazil for a Mediterranean cruise. EPA/Quique Garcia