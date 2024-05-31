Donald Trump terrà un discorso a New York alle 17

epa11377411 Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump raises his fist as he arrives for his criminal trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, New York, USA, 29 May 2024. Jurors in Trump's hush money trial begin deliberating on May 29 on whether to return the first criminal conviction of a former president, a momentous decision that could upend the November presidential election. EPA/CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / POOL