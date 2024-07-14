Donald Trump Jr, ho parlato a mio padre, è di ottimo umore
epa11476757 Former US President Donald Trump is rushed off stage by secret service after an incident during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, USA, 13 July 2024. According to a statement by a secret service spokesperson 'the former President is safe' and further information on the incident will be released when available. EPA/DAVID MAXWELL
AA
ROMA, 14 LUG - "Ho appena parlato al telefono con mio padre ed è di ottimo umore. Non smetterà mai di combattere per salvare l'America, qualunque cosa la sinistra radicale gli lancerà contro". Così Donald Trump Jr ha parlato dopo aver parlato con suo padre. Lo scrive il Guardian.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti