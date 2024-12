Dominique Pelicot condannato a 20 anni, massimo della pena

epa11784907 Gisele Pelicot (L), escorted by her lawyers Stephane Babonneau (R) and Antoine Camus (C), arrive at the criminal court where her husband Dominique Pelicot is on trial in Avignon, South of France, 19 December 2024. Judges will hand down verdicts on 51 men in the mass rape trial in which Dominique Pelicot is accused of drugging and raping his then-wife, Gisele Pelicot as well as inviting dozens of men to rape her while she was unconscious at their home in Mazan, France, between 2011 and 2020. EPA/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO