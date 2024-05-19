Domani prosegue processo Trump ma non è attesa sua deposizione
epa11346162 Former US President Donald Trump, with his lawyer Todd Blanche, speaks to the press before leaving his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs, at the Supreme Court of the State of New York in New York, New York, USA, 16 May 2024. Trump is facing 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign. EPA/ANGELA WEISS / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 19 MAG - Domani riprende il processo per il caso pornostar ma Donald Trump non dovrebbe testimoniare, come aveva dichiarato di voler fare. Lo scrive il Washington Post, citando quattro persone vicine al tycoon. Il dibattimento quindi dovrebbe avviarsi verso la conclusione con la requisitoria dei procuratori e le arringhe della difesa. La sentenza potrebbe arrivare prima del prossimo weekend.
