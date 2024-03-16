Domani nuovi colloqui su Gaza a Doha, secondo fonti egiziane

epa11222117 Palestinians perform the first Friday prayer during the holy month of Ramadan next to the ruins of a mosque destroyed earlier by an Israeli raid in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 15 March 2024. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD