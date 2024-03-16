Domani nuovi colloqui su Gaza a Doha, secondo fonti egiziane
epa11222117 Palestinians perform the first Friday prayer during the holy month of Ramadan next to the ruins of a mosque destroyed earlier by an Israeli raid in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, 15 March 2024. Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar and it is believed that the revelation of the first verse in the Koran was during its last 10 nights. It is celebrated yearly by praying during the night time and abstaining from eating, drinking, and sexual acts during the period between sunrise and sunset. It is also a time for socializing, mainly in the evening after breaking the fast and a shift of all activities to late in the day in most countries. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD

TEL AVIV, 16 MAR - I negoziati indiretti per una tregua a Gaza e il rilascio degli ostaggi potrebbero riprendere domani pomeriggio a Doha in Qatar. Lo hanno fatto sapere fonti egiziani citate dai media israeliani secondo cui si protrarranno fino a lunedì. Se confermato, sarà il primo riavvio dei negoziati bloccatisi prima dell'entrata del mese di Ramadan. Il premier israeliano Benyamin Netanyahu, pur definendo "infondate" le ultime richieste di Hamas, ha decisougualmente di inviare una delegazione a Doha. L'obiettivo dei mediatori - Usa, Egitto e Qatar - è di arrivare ad una tregua di 6 settimane; Hamas ha proposto un accordo in 3 fasi.
