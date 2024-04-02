Diversi operatori World Central Kitchen uccisi in raid Israele

epa11254998 The body of a woman from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) who was killed in a missile strike on a convoy, lies in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, late 01 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least four people from WCK were killed when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be a British, a Polish and an Australian citizen, while the nationality of the fourth victims was still unknown. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER