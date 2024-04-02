Diversi operatori World Central Kitchen uccisi in raid Israele
epa11254998 The body of a woman from the NGO World Central Kitchen (WCK) who was killed in a missile strike on a convoy, lies in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip, late 01 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least four people from WCK were killed when a missile hit their convoy in Deir al Balah while they were on their way from Rafah to Gaza City to receive fresh aid delivered by the Open Arms vessel. The victims were confirmed to be a British, a Polish and an Australian citizen, while the nationality of the fourth victims was still unknown. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
NEW YORK, 01 APR - Diverse persone che lavoravano per la ong statunitense World Central Kitchen dello chef José Andres sono state uccise in un raid aereo dell'esercito israeliano. Lo annuncia lo stesso José Andres, dicendosi distrutto dalla perdita. "Queste persone sono angeli", ha scritto José Andres su X. In precedenza il ministero della Sanità di Hamas aveva annunciato la morte di quattro operatori umanitari stranieri e del loro autista palestinese in seguito ad un attacco israeliano contro il loro veicolo nel centro della Striscia di Gaza.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti