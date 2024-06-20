'Diverse esplosioni in Crimea, colpito deposito di munizioni'
epa10112854 A handout picture made available by the Department of Information and Press Service of the Head of the Republic of Crimea shows smoke rising after detonations of air munisions at the Saki airfield near the Novofedorovka settlement, Crimea, 09 August 2022. Violation of the fire safety rules is being probed as the main cause of the explosion of ammunition at the Saki airfield in Crimea; there is no sign that they were blown up intentionally, a source at the Russian Defense Ministry said. EPA/Press Office of Head of Crimea HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 20 GIU - Secondo il canale Telegram Crimea Wind, diverse esplosioni si sono verificate a Capo Chauda, in Crimea, la penisola annessa unilateralmente da Mosca dieci anni fa. Lo riporta Ukrinform. Dopo le deflagrazioni, testimoni hanno riferito che si stava alzando del fumo e le ambulanze si stavano dirigendo in quella direzione. "In base al numero delle ambulanze, ci sono sicuramente delle persone che sono state colpite. Sono esplose delle munizioni", ha scritto il canale Telegram. Da Capo Chauda l'esercito russo lancia spesso i droni Shahed per attaccare l'Ucraina.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti