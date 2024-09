Dichiarata l'emergenza nazionale per gli incendi in Bolivia

epaselect epa11580567 A volunteer tries to put out a forest fire in San Javier, Bolivia, 31 August 2024 (Issued 02 September 2024). Forest fires in Bolivia's Chiquitania region have raged for up to 72 hours in which community members, firefighters, and rural property workers battled the flames that caused immense damage to millions of hectares of forests. EPA/LUIS GANDARILLAS