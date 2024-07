Delhi: nuovi nomi 'indiani' per saloni del palazzo presidenziale

epa11400876 A general view during India's new prime minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony at the presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 09 June 2024. Indian Prime Minister Modi, 73, has been sworn in for a third consecutive term after the BJP and its alliance party scored a majority in the parliamentary elections, which were held over seven phases between 19 April and 01 June 2024. EPA/RAJAT GUPTA