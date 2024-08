Delfini killer in Giappone, 18 feriti dall'inizio dell'anno

epa04148533 The image made available on 31 March 2014 shows swimming dolphins at the Taiji Aquarium in Taiji city, Wakayama prefecture, Japan, 30 March 2014. Following the release of the Academy Award winning documentary 'The Cove' which depicts the dolphin whaling practices of the local fishermen, the local residents received global outcry. Faced with a dwindling dolphin hunting economy the local citizens are exploring new ways of revenue through tourism. EPA/EVERETT KENNEDY BROWN