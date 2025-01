DeepSeek e la censura cinese, 'Tienanmen? Parliamo d'altro...'

epa11858235 The logo of Chinese startup DeepSeek on a computer screen in London, Britain, 28 January 2025. Shares in major tech firms plummeted following the growing popularity of Deepseek, a Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) app that offers comparable performance at a fraction of the cost of its rivals. This surge in popularity led to a significant drop in investor confidence in the US and Europe, with US tech giant Nvidia losing a sixth of its company value. EPA/ANDY RAIN