Decretato lo stato di emergenza per la dengue a San Paolo

epa11194953 A vehicle fumigates against the dengue mosquito in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 02 March 2024. Brazilian cities are on alert due to the advance of dengue, whose cases in the country have exceeded one million infections so far in 2024. Sao Paulo, the largest city in South America, fumigates non-stop and tries to raise awareness among residents about the danger, but often the residents themselves do not heed prevention measures. EPA/Isaac Fontana