Decine di studenti arrestati nella notte anche alla NYU

epa11294685 Columbia University professors dressed in commencement regalia and other supporters protest the university's recent actions to the pro-Palestinian students' camp on the university's campus, on the steps of Low Memorial Library in New York, New York, USA, 22 April 2024. Students are protesting the university's ties with Israel, which escalated last week when the university's president Nemat Shafik testified to congress. More than 34,000 Palestinians and over 1,450 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/SARAH YENESEL