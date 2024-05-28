De Croo, F-16 belgi devono essere usati dentro l'Ucraina

epa11374759 Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo (R) shake hands during a statement to the media as part of a surprise visit by President Zelensky at the Prime Minister's office in Brussels, Belgium, 28 May 2024. Zelensky visits Belgium to ink the latest in a string of security accords with Western allies. The two leaders will discuss, among other things, Belgium's military support to Ukraine and the signing of a bilateral security agreement, including the supply of F-16 fighter jets as part of the security agreement. EPA/OLIVIER MATTHYS