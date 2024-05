Danimarca, 'ok a uso armi e F-16 oltre confini ucraini'

epa11305210 Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen attends a demonstration of Bohdana howitzers and is introduced to military equipment during a visit in Lviv, Ukraine, 27 April 2024. The Bohdana pieces are manufactured in Ukraine. During their visit to Ukraine, the Danish foreign and defense ministers and members of parliament plan to meet with their Ukrainian counterparts. Additionally, a letter of intent will be signed to ensure that Ukraine receives donations from Denmark through the Ukrainian defense industry. EPA/Mads Claus Rasmussen DENMARK OUT