Dal vertice Asean-Australia messaggio alla Cina: basta minacce

epa11197747 Police patrol the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre during the 2024 ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia, 04 March 2024. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and ASEAN Leaders will discuss business, climate and clean energy, emerging leadership, and maritime issues at this Special Summit, which marks 50 years since Australia became ASEAN's first Dialogue Partner in 1974. EPA/JOEL CARRETT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT