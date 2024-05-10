'Da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti da 400 milioni a Kiev'

epa11326511 Communal workers operate at the site of a damaged private building after an overnight rocket attack in Krasylivka village, near Kyiv, Ukraine, 08 May 2024 amid the Russian invasion. 39 missiles and 20 shock drones were shot down, the Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces reported on 08 May. Two people were injured and 13 private buildings were damaged as a result of rocket debris falling in the Kyiv region during the Russian shelling. Russian troops launched a combined strike overnight with missiles of various types and shock drones around all of Ukraine, the Ukrainian armed forces said. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO