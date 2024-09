Da oggi in Germania i controlli anti-migranti ai confini

epa11570673 German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on as he stands in front of a white board reading 'training intelligence' during a visit to the RC Germania Potsdam wrestling club in Potsdam, Germany, 29 August 2024. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited the club in Potsdam in his capacity as a member of parliament of the German Bundestag. Scholz represents the Brandenburg constituency of Potsdam-Mittelmark II in the Bundestag. EPA/CLEMENS BILAN